Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.34% year over year to $8.36, which beat the estimate of $7.09.

Revenue of $2,294,000,000 rose by 12.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,090,000,000.

Guidance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dany7evs

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $664.64

Company's 52-week low was at $310.74

Price action over last quarter: down 5.02%

Company Description

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products including: Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and nasal polyposis; Libtayo in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer, and bispecific antibodies and antibody cocktails with other collaborators and independently.