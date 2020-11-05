WestRock: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 41.13% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $4,472,000,000 declined by 3.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,350,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

WestRock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.westrock.com%2F&eventid=2628874&sessionid=1&key=65807641497C18528CAB5B4802FBB3FC®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $44.39

52-week low: $21.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.17%

Company Profile

WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in fall 2015, WestRock became the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second- largest producer of containerboard, which is used in the production of shipping containers.