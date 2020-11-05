Recap: Synlogic Q3 Earnings

Shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) moved higher by 10.11% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.69% year over year to ($0.36), which beat the estimate of ($0.47).

Revenue of $0 decreased by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $280,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5yiybtxn

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $3.46

52-week low: $1.35

Price action over last quarter: down 2.79%

Company Profile

Synlogic Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the drug discovery and development platform for Synthetic Biotic medicines, which are designed using synthetic biology to genetically reprogram beneficial microbes to treat metabolic and inflammatory diseases and cancer.