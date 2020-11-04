Recap: Ready Capital Q3 Earnings

Shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 42.50% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $17,251,000 declined by 15.16% year over year, which missed the estimate of $23,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Ready Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.90

Company's 52-week low was at $3.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.20%

Company Overview

Ready Capital Corp is a real estate finance company. It acquires, manages, originates and finances small balance commercial loans to purchase small multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use or warehouse properties. The company's segments consist of Loan Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns through dividends and through capital appreciation.