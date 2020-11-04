Market Overview

Qurate Retail: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 5:09pm   Comments
Shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) rose 4.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.71% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $3,383,000,000 higher by 9.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $12.54

52-week low: $3.01

Price action over last quarter: down 30.71%

Company Overview

Qurate Retail Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Its segments include QxH - QVC U.S. and HSN markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products using its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications, which generates most of its revenue & QVC International and Zulily. Its retail brands include QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road, and RyllaceTM, all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop, beyond transactional eCommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. It also involved in mobile commerce and social commerce. It operates in North America, Europe and Asia.

 

