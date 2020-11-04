Kaman: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.17% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $213,959,000 up by 17.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $182,950,000.

Guidance

Kaman hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $68.24

52-week low: $29.38

Price action over last quarter: down 9.71%

Company Overview

Kaman provides parts, components, and systems for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company makes and sells components and bearings for commercial, military, and general aircraft; provides military solutions for missile and bomb systems; and sells heavy-lift and maritime helicopters. Within Kaman's single aerospace segment, the majority of revenue come from commercial aerospace and arm devices. Customers include the U.S. military, militaries affiliated with the U.S., and corporations. The majority of total sales come from North American accounts, with additional revenue coming from Europe and the Middle East.