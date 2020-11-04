Fiesta Restaurant Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) moved higher by 0.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 700.00% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $137,332,000 declined by 16.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $136,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2625881&sessionid=1&key=8E983CF3B076F527E7EECFFF098011FD®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $13.46

52-week low: $2.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.21%

Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc owns two fast-casual restaurant brands: Pollo Tropical, which offers Caribbean-inspired food, and Taco Cabana, which offers Mexican food. Collectively, the company owns and operates more than 300 restaurants in the southern United States. Roughly three-quarters of all Pollo Tropical restaurants are located in Florida. Taco Cabana restaurants are located almost exclusively in Texas. The company also franchises restaurants in Central and South America, which account for a very small portion of total company revenue.