Tutor Perini: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 89.47% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $1,442,000,000 higher by 21.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Tutor Perini hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.48

Company's 52-week low was at $2.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.12%

Company Overview

Tutor Perini Corp offers general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private and public customers. The company constructs and repairs transportation infrastructure, water-treatment facilities, and a wide range of buildings. It plans and schedules the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors required for a project. Tutor Perini has three operating segments: civil, building, and specialty contractors and generates majority revenue from civil segment. The company offers self-performed construction services, including site work, concrete forming, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC. The majority of its total revenue is derived from the United States.