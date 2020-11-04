Marchex: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 400.00% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $26,492,000 up by 6.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,890,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8tr2qw2m

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.24

52-week low: $1.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.27%

Company Overview

Marchex Inc is a call analytics company that helps businesses connects, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. The company's analytics technology can facilitate call quality, analyze calls and measure the outcomes of calls. It also delivers performance-based, pay-for-call advertising across numerous mobile and online publishers to connect consumers with businesses over the phone.