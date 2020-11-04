Cutera: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 46.67% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $39,132,000 decreased by 15.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $34,210,000.

Guidance

Cutera hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cutera hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ohk5pu4d

Price Action

52-week high: $39.15

Company's 52-week low was at $9.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.30%

Company Description

Cutera Inc is a medical device company. It specializes in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy based aesthetics systems for practitioners internationally. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V, Xeo and Trusculpt 3D among others. The company markets and sells its products under the trademarks such as Cutera, Acutip, Coolglide, Enlighten, Excel HR, Excel V, Genesis plus, Pico-genesis, Titan, Trusculpt, and Xeo among others. It derives the majority of its revenue from the United States geographic segment.