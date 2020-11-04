Recap: Marathon Oil Q3 Earnings

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) moved lower by 1.64% after the company reported Q3 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share fell 300.00% year over year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.27). Revenue of

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) moved higher by 4.0% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 300.00% year over year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $754,000,000 declined by 43.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $761,370,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $14.07

Company's 52-week low was at $3.02

Price action over last quarter: down 24.38%

Company Description

Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 415 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 at a ratio of 68% oil and NGLs and 32% natural gas.