Earnings Preview for Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 05. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Glu Mobile reporting earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $136.25 million. Glu Mobile reported a loss of $0.03 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $107.08 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 333.33%. Revenue would be up 27.24% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Glu Mobile's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.08 0 0.08 0.03 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.06 0.07 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 165.51 M 96.41 M 103.60 M 110.24 M Revenue Actual 133.32 M 107.27 M 112.88 M 107.08 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Glu Mobile is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.