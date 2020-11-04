Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 420.00% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $2,939,000 declined by 80.58% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,790,000.

Guidance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.pieris.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.30

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: down 20.89%

Company Overview

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin class of biotherapeutics. Anticalin proteins are engineered versions of lipocalins, human proteins that naturally bind, store and transport a wide spectrum of molecules. The company with the help of technology creates differentiated drugs such as PRS-080, PRS-060, PRS-343 and PRS-332 that can help patients suffering from cancer, severe asthma, anemia, and other medical conditions with a high unmet medical need. Geographically, all the operation of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.