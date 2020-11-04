Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 420.00% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).
Revenue of $2,939,000 declined by 80.58% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,790,000.
Guidance
Pieris Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 04, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.pieris.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $4.30
52-week low: $1.60
Price action over last quarter: down 20.89%
Company Overview
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin class of biotherapeutics. Anticalin proteins are engineered versions of lipocalins, human proteins that naturally bind, store and transport a wide spectrum of molecules. The company with the help of technology creates differentiated drugs such as PRS-080, PRS-060, PRS-343 and PRS-332 that can help patients suffering from cancer, severe asthma, anemia, and other medical conditions with a high unmet medical need. Geographically, all the operation of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.