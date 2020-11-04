Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 7:58am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 420.00% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $2,939,000 declined by 80.58% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,790,000.

Guidance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.pieris.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.30

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: down 20.89%

Company Overview

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin class of biotherapeutics. Anticalin proteins are engineered versions of lipocalins, human proteins that naturally bind, store and transport a wide spectrum of molecules. The company with the help of technology creates differentiated drugs such as PRS-080, PRS-060, PRS-343 and PRS-332 that can help patients suffering from cancer, severe asthma, anemia, and other medical conditions with a high unmet medical need. Geographically, all the operation of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.

 

Related Articles (PIRS)

Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2020
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPOs In The Mix
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com