Surgery Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 89.29% over the past year to ($0.53), which missed the estimate of ($0.38).

Revenue of $496,100,000 higher by 9.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $467,430,000.

Looking Ahead

Surgery Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Surgery Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mdezprnu

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.00

Company's 52-week low was at $4.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.96%

Company Profile

Surgery Partners Inc is one of the few remaining independent ambulatory surgery center operators in the U.S. with national scale. The firm operates surgical facilities across 31 states in partnership with physician groups and larger local healthcare systems. While surgical procedures drive a majority of the firm's revenue, the company also operates a clinical lab, urgent care facilities, and a handful of physician practices to provide additional healthcare services within the communities it serves.