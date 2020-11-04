Recap: Astec Industries Q3 Earnings

Shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 17.65% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $231,404,000 decreased by 9.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $227,990,000.

Guidance

Astec Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://astecindustries.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts/conference-calls.html

Price Action

52-week high: $63.74

Company's 52-week low was at $25.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.93%

Company Overview

Astec Industries Inc designs and manufactures equipment and components used primarily in road construction and other development activities. Its products are used through the entire process of building roads, from mining and crushing materials to creating the road surface. The company manufactures a line of plants, pavers, vehicles, and machines to mix and transform materials into construction components. Astec has three operating segments: infrastructure (the largest in terms of revenue), aggregate and mining, and energy. The company serves the energy market by supplying drilling rigs, storage equipment, heaters, and other products. Heavy processing equipment, services, and spare parts support customers and generate recurring revenue. The majority of sales derives from the United States.