Scotts Miracle Gro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020
Shares of The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 106.59% over the past year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $890,300,000 rose by 78.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $889,140,000.

Outlook

The Scotts Miracle Gro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The Scotts Miracle Gro hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tdbnzc2s

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $176.08

52-week low: $76.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.38%

Company Description

Scotts Miracle-Gro is the largest provider of gardening and lawncare products in the United States. The majority of the company's sales are to large retailers that include Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Scotts Miracle-Gro can sell its products at a higher price point than its competition because of a well-recognized portfolio of brands that include Miracle-Gro, Roundup, Ortho, Tomcat, and Scotts. Scotts is also the leading supplier of cannabis-growing equipment in North America through its Hawthorne business.

 

