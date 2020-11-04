Recap: Chimera Investment Q3 Earnings

Shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 34.00% over the past year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $123,348,000 declined by 12.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html&eventid=2719647&sessionid=1&key=ABBF2B4265D282AEBF4142E7F1C473BC®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $22.98

Company's 52-week low was at $6.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.39%

Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. These investments include a variety of government-sponsored agency residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate-related securities. Agency mortgage-backed securities represent the largest share of this portfolio, while subprime residential mortgage loans and non-agency RMBS also make up substantial shares. A significant percentage of these securities are backed by properties in California. Chimera generates nearly all of its income from interest payments derived from its investments.