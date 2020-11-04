Recap: NOW Q3 Earnings

Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 300.00% year over year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $326,000,000 declined by 56.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $319,890,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qq97w4vb

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.74

Company's 52-week low was at $4.03

Price action over last quarter: down 48.65%

Company Profile

NOW Incorp is an independent global distributor of oil and gas equipment and services. The company operates through three geographical segments namely the United States, Canada, and International. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from International market. Global product and service offerings include maintenance, repair and operating supplies, pipes, valves, safety supplies, and other parts to support customers. NOW's products attract customers from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production, and midstream infrastructure development to downstream refining.