Hilton Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 94.29% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $933,000,000 decreased by 61.04% year over year, which missed the estimate of $982,310,000.

Guidance

Hilton Worldwide Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/hlt201104uFdKgrle.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $115.48

52-week low: $44.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.67%

Company Overview

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates 983,000 rooms across 18 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments as of June 30. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands by total room count at 28% and 22%, respectively, as of June 30. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tru, and Tempo. Managed and franchised represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.