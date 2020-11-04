Recap: Avista Q3 Earnings

Shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.50% over the past year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $263,564,000 decreased by 7.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $301,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Avista hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rsdtv46s

Technicals

52-week high: $53.00

Company's 52-week low was at $32.09

Price action over last quarter: down 5.61%

Company Description

Avista Corp is an electric and natural gas utility company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Avista primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest of the United States along with some operations in Juneau, Alaska. The company has two major business segments including Avista Utilities, which transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas; and AEL&P, which provides electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The firm primarily uses hydroelectric, thermal, and wind energy to generate power. Secondarily, Avista engages in sheet metal fabrication of electronics for a variety of industries (computer, construction, medical industries, and so on).