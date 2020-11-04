Radware: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 28.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $62,524,000 decreased by 0.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $62,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Radware hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2625621&sessionid=1&key=B0E64E12F01A6A1559D330BF1ACF4812®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.99

Company's 52-week low was at $16.02

Price action over last quarter: down 11.84%

Company Overview

Radware Ltd develops and sells a broad portfolio of network products including physical and virtual application delivery controllers, web application firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, and other security products geared toward large enterprise and service provider segments. It offers an infrastructure that supports our DDoS scrubbing center services, WAF and bot management cloud-based services. In addition, It provides other services through the cloud, such as Cloud Workload Protect (CWP) and Content Delivery Network (CDN).