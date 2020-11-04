Recap: International Money Q3 Earnings

Shares of International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.00% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $95,594,000 rose by 12.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $92,600,000.

Outlook

International Money hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/53yko69k

Technicals

52-week high: $18.69

Company's 52-week low was at $6.46

Price action over last quarter: down 8.95%

Company Description

International Money Express Inc is a processor of money transfer services in the USA to Latin America corridor (LAC). The company offers services in approximately 50 states and Latin American countries. Computer and telephone-based options are available for convenient wire transfers. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services, while the majority of the revenue is earned from wire transfer and money order fees.