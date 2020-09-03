Cooper Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) increased 3.97% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.41% over the past year to $2.28, which beat the estimate of $1.52.

Revenue of $578,200,000 decreased by 14.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $535,660,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cooper Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 03, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upofcacw

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $365.68

52-week low: $236.68

Price action over last quarter: down 3.68%

Company Overview

Cooper Companies operates two units: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. Accounting for approximately 75% of total sales, CooperVision is the the second-largest player in the oligopolistic contact lens market. Over 50% of CooperVision's sales are in international territories. The second unit, CooperSurgical, develops and manufactures diagnostic and surgical products for gynecologists and obstetricians, including the Paragard IUD, which Cooper acquired from Teva in 2017.