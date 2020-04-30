Recap: Element Solutions Q1 Earnings

Shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) gained 3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.00% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $452,600,000 less by 1.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $436,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 11:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.elementsolutionsinc.com%2Fir-calendar&eventid=2289814&sessionid=1&key=AF89759169CEBD16790E6EC1946E5EAD®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $12.74

Company's 52-week low was at $5.35

Price action over last quarter: down 4.54%

Company Overview

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose operating businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's solutions are used in several industry segments including electronic circuitry, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging, and offshore energy. Its segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty.