Recap: Bank7 Q1 Earnings

Shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) rose 2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.00% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $11,762,000 higher by 11.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Bank7 hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bank7 hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 11:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/34185

Price Action

52-week high: $20.04

52-week low: $5.58

Price action over last quarter: down 55.14%

Company Profile

Bank7 Corp is a United States-based bank holding company. It offers deposit banking products, including commercial deposit services, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts, retail deposit services such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.