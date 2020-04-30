Great Western Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.33% year over year to $0.52, which missed the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $101,900,000 less by 16.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $118,850,000.

Looking Ahead

Great Western Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Great Western Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 07:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gwb/mediaframe/36953/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.65

Company's 52-week low was at $16.66

Price action over last quarter: down 33.00%

Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The company principally operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Great Western Bank. The bank is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based banking and agri-business banking primarily in the Midwest, as well as the Southwest region of the United States. The bank's strategy does not emphasize building specific lines of business or geographic segments but instead prefers to work as an integrated unit providing customized solutions for its customers. The company, therefore, reports only through one segment. A plurality of its loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, followed by agricultural loans. The vast majority of the company's net revenue comes from net interest income.