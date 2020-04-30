CRA International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) were unchanged at $41.34 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 55.56% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $126,158,000 higher by 19.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,200,000.

Looking Ahead

CRA International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 11:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/urjww2xs

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $58.19

Company's 52-week low was at $21.96

Price action over last quarter: down 11.12%

Company Description

CRA International, Inc. is a U.S.-based advisory firm that provides economic, financial, and management consultancy services. The company advises clients on economic and financial issues relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and helps businesses set important business strategies and solve performance-related issues. The company's clients include domestic and foreign companies, government agencies, public and private utilities, and national and international trade associations. In addition, CRA International owns a majority stake in NeuCo, a company that develops and markets neutral network software tools and related application consultancy services. CRA International generates almost all its revenue from the United States and United Kingdom.