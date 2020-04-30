Overstock.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) gained 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 66.10% over the past year to ($0.40), which beat the estimate of ($0.63).

Revenue of $351,573,000 less by 4.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $332,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Overstock.com hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uabzxd78

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.75

52-week low: $2.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 371.32%

Company Description

Overstock.com Inc is a United-States-based online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products, including furniture and home decor, jewelry, watches, apparel and accessories, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.