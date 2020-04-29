Standard Motor Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.56% year over year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $254,302,000 less by 10.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $273,310,000.

Outlook

Standard Motor Products hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Standard Motor Products hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Webcast URL: https://ir.smpcorp.com/en/financial-reporting/presentations

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.85

52-week low: $35.51

Price action over last quarter: down 15.34%

Company Overview

Standard Motor Products Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates into two business segments namely Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment. The company focuses on the original equipment and original equipment services markets, with a product lineup of replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission, and fuel systems, as well as temperature-control products. Standard Motor Products distributes its products under the Standard, BWD, TechSmart, Intermotor, Hayden, ACI, and Four Seasons brands, as well as private labels. The largest end market is the United States.