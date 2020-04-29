Recap: Saia Q1 Earnings

Shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.71% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $446,396,000 rose by 8.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $440,250,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 12:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c22vt56d

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $107.00

Company's 52-week low was at $56.35

Price action over last quarter: down 9.57%

Company Overview

Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. It generates revenues from the transportation of freight.