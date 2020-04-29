Sensient Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 7.69% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $350,677,000 up by 0.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $319,500,000.

Guidance

Sensient Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sxt/mediaframe/35991/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $75.21

Company's 52-week low was at $38.24

Price action over last quarter: down 14.79%

Company Profile

Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets synthetic and natural colors, flavors, and fragrances. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets. Sensient's offerings are predominantly applied to consumer-facing products, including food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, and specialty inks and colors.