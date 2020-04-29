Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sonic Automotive Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 7:31am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.56% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $2,308,000,000 lower by 3.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,270,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Sonic Automotive hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 01:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://ir.sonicautomotive.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/7095/q1-2020-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

52-week high: $35.41

52-week low: $9.00

Price action over last quarter: down 35.50%

Company Overview

Sonic Automotive is the fourth-largest public auto dealership group in the United States by new-vehicle sales. The company has 86 franchised stores in 12 states, primarily in metropolitan areas, plus nine EchoPark used-vehicle stores. In addition to new- and used-vehicle sales, the company derives revenue from parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 90% of new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute over 60% of new-vehicle revenue. 2019's revenue was $10.5 billion, with EchoPark's portion totaling $1.2 billion.

 

Related Articles (SAH)

Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2020
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com