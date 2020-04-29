Recap: Fresh Del Monte Produce Q1 Earnings

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.17% over the past year to $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $1,118,000,000 less by 3.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 08:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.freshdelmonte.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2158389&sessionid=1&key=64BAB0A89FB7E1F60A481D8E5393B7A3®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $38.79

52-week low: $22.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.71%

Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc produces, markets, and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables internationally. Additionally, it prepares and distributes juices, beverages, and snacks. The products are shipped to retail stores, foodservice operators, wholesalers, and other distributors. The company owns a trucking company and uses asset-based carriers to deliver by land, and utilizes its fleet of ships mixed with chartered refrigerated vessels to deliver by sea. Fresh Del Monte Produce incorporates a worldwide salesforce to conduct selling and marketing, and has strategically constructed distribution centers around the world to deliver its products. It operates in three segments: Fresh and value-added products; Bananas: and Other products and services.