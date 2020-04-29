Summit Materials: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 2.04% over the past year to ($0.48), which missed the estimate of ($0.47).
Revenue of $342,406,000 up by 11.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $327,500,000.
Outlook
Summit Materials hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 29, 2020
Time: 04:05 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.summit-materials.com%2F&eventid=2241364&sessionid=1&key=1F41DA2BF7CBA1ECD5EC96C0B9191DBC®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $25.22
Company's 52-week low was at $7.51
Price action over last quarter: down 41.40%
Company Overview
Summit Materials is a top-10 aggregates supplier and top-15 cement producer in the U.S. Founded as a roll-up strategy in 2009, the company has grown through a very active acquisition strategy. While cement and aggregates constituted about 36% of the firm's revenue in 2019, these higher-margin businesses constituted nearly 60% of gross profit. Summit's downstream businesses and services include asphalt, ready-mix concrete, and paving. While these constitute about 64% of revenue, their lower margins lead to gross profit contribution of roughly 43%.