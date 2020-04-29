Summit Materials: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.04% over the past year to ($0.48), which missed the estimate of ($0.47).

Revenue of $342,406,000 up by 11.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $327,500,000.

Outlook

Summit Materials hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 04:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.summit-materials.com%2F&eventid=2241364&sessionid=1&key=1F41DA2BF7CBA1ECD5EC96C0B9191DBC®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.22

Company's 52-week low was at $7.51

Price action over last quarter: down 41.40%

Company Overview

Summit Materials is a top-10 aggregates supplier and top-15 cement producer in the U.S. Founded as a roll-up strategy in 2009, the company has grown through a very active acquisition strategy. While cement and aggregates constituted about 36% of the firm's revenue in 2019, these higher-margin businesses constituted nearly 60% of gross profit. Summit's downstream businesses and services include asphalt, ready-mix concrete, and paving. While these constitute about 64% of revenue, their lower margins lead to gross profit contribution of roughly 43%.