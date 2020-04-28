First Financial Northwest: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) rose 3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.53% over the past year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $9,664,000 less by 1.91% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $9,730,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $17.24

Company's 52-week low was at $8.04

Price action over last quarter: down 39.10%

Company Profile

First Financial Northwest Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. Its business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and providing lending services. The bank invests in a diverse portfolio of investments including commercial, construction, mortgage, and consumer lending activities. It's lending activities includes loans secured by commercial real estate, construction, land development, first mortgages among others. Its deposits include money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit among others. The primary source of revenue is interest income on loans and investments.