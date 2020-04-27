Recap: J&J Snack Foods Q2 Earnings

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 64.81% over the past year to $0.38, which missed the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $272,042,000 lower by 1.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $261,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Webcast URL: https://jjsnack.com/investors/

Price Action

52-week high: $196.84

52-week low was at $105.67

Price action over last quarter: down 24.58%

Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp manufactures, markets, and distributes snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. The company's products include frozen beverages, juice, fruit bars, sorbet, cakes, and cookies that are distributed to various consumers, including restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, universities, theaters, and theme parks. The company operates in three business segments: food service, which sells snacks, desserts, and baked goods at the point-of-sale; retail supermarkets, which sells frozen and prepackaged products to supermarkets; and frozen beverages, which sells frozen beverages under brands Icee, Slush puppie, and Parrot ice in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.