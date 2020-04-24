Civista Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) were unchanged at $13.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 17.54% year over year to $0.47, which missed the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $28,991,000 up by 3.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $28,960,000.

Looking Ahead

Civista Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Civista Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 24, 2020

Time: 09:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1684/34140

Price Action

52-week high: $24.32

52-week low: $11.62

Price action over last quarter: down 38.42%

Company Profile

Civista Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company. Operating through its subsidiary it engages in the business of community banking. It business activity involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering trust services to its clients. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer loans. Most of its revenues are derived from the interest and fees gained on loans.