Ardagh Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) rose 1.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.43% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $1,622,000,000 lower by 26.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ardagh Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 10:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=2A61D5E3-364D-4FF3-929F-E4F3E33FBEC8&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ardaghgroup.com%2Fnews-centre%2Fardagh-to-release-first-quarter-2020-results

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.54

Company's 52-week low was at $9.20

Price action over last quarter: down 37.06%

Company Overview

Ardagh Group SA operates in the consumer metal packaging industry. The company's products include conical, rectangular and oval-shaped steel and aluminum cans for multi and single-serve use; glass bottles and jars. It has four reportable segments such as Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe and Glass Packaging North America.