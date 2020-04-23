Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ardagh Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 11:38am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) rose 1.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.43% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $1,622,000,000 lower by 26.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ardagh Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 10:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=2A61D5E3-364D-4FF3-929F-E4F3E33FBEC8&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ardaghgroup.com%2Fnews-centre%2Fardagh-to-release-first-quarter-2020-results

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.54

Company's 52-week low was at $9.20

Price action over last quarter: down 37.06%

Company Overview

Ardagh Group SA operates in the consumer metal packaging industry. The company's products include conical, rectangular and oval-shaped steel and aluminum cans for multi and single-serve use; glass bottles and jars. It has four reportable segments such as Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe and Glass Packaging North America.

 

Related Articles (ARD)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com