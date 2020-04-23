Ardagh Group: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) rose 1.5% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 11.43% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.28.
Revenue of $1,622,000,000 lower by 26.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Ardagh Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 23, 2020
Time: 10:03 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=2A61D5E3-364D-4FF3-929F-E4F3E33FBEC8&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ardaghgroup.com%2Fnews-centre%2Fardagh-to-release-first-quarter-2020-results
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $21.54
Company's 52-week low was at $9.20
Price action over last quarter: down 37.06%
Company Overview
Ardagh Group SA operates in the consumer metal packaging industry. The company's products include conical, rectangular and oval-shaped steel and aluminum cans for multi and single-serve use; glass bottles and jars. It has four reportable segments such as Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe and Glass Packaging North America.