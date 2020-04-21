Stepan: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) were unchanged at $91.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.61% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $449,987,000 lower by 8.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $448,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stepan hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gjiscqgq

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $105.87

Company's 52-week low was at $69.33

Price action over last quarter: down 9.28%

Company Description

Stepan Co manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The surfactants segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells cleaning agents used in detergents, shampoos, body wash, fabric softeners, toothpastes, and other personal-care products. Surfactants are chemical agents that affect the interaction between two surfaces. The polymers segment sells polyurethane used to manufacture rigid foam for thermal insulation, as well as phthalic anhydride used to make plastic components for the construction, automotive, and boating industries. The specialty products segment sells chemicals used in food and flavoring. Most of Stepan's revenue comes from the United States.