Fifth Third Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) fell 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 93.65% year over year to $0.04, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,904,000,000 less by 12.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,890,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1297512&tp_key=767bf0b3d3

Price Action

52-week high: $31.64

Company's 52-week low was at $11.10

Price action over last quarter: down 42.95%

Company Description

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has over $140 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.