Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fifth Third Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) fell 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 93.65% year over year to $0.04, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,904,000,000 less by 12.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,890,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1297512&tp_key=767bf0b3d3

Price Action

52-week high: $31.64

Company's 52-week low was at $11.10

Price action over last quarter: down 42.95%

Company Description

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has over $140 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

 

Related Articles (FITB)

Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2020
Regional Banks, Other Cyclicals Saw Buying Interest Yesterday Amid Stimulus Hopes
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com