Fifth Third Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) fell 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 93.65% year over year to $0.04, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.33.
Revenue of $1,904,000,000 less by 12.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,890,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 21, 2020
Time: 09:01 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1297512&tp_key=767bf0b3d3
Price Action
52-week high: $31.64
Company's 52-week low was at $11.10
Price action over last quarter: down 42.95%
Company Description
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has over $140 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.