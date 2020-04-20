Recap: Steel Dynamics Q1 Earnings
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) reported Q1 results on Monday evening.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 3.30% over the past year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.79.
Revenue of $2,575,000,000 lower by 8.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,560,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Webcast URL: https://ir.steeldynamics.com/Conference_Calls
Technicals
52-week high: $35.78
52-week low: $14.98
Price action over last quarter: down 28.64%
Company Profile
Steel Dynamics operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 13 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company manufactures steel products that primarily serve the construction, automotive, and machinery end markets. It also processes and sells recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals and operates a steel fabrication business that manufactures products for the nonresidential construction industry.
