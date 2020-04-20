Recap: Halliburton Q1 Earnings

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) dropped 6.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 34.78% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $5,037,000,000 less by 12.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 01:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fwr6ot7s

Technicals

52-week high: $32.30

52-week low: $4.25

Price action over last quarter: down 70.62%

Company Profile

Halliburton is the world's second- largest oilfield-services company. Building from its origins pioneering oil and gas well cementing in the 1920s, Halliburton has evolved into the premier wellbore engineering company, with leading business lines in cementing, completion equipment, and pressure pumping. It added drilling services as a second key area of focus via its 1998 acquisition of Dresser and today stands second only to industry leader Schlumberger. Owing to its strategic bet on U.S. shale starting nearly two decades ago, Halliburton has played an unparalleled role in facilitating the shale revolution.