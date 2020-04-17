Kansas City Southern: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) gained over 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.27% year over year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.78.

Revenue of $731,700,000 higher by 8.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $716,180,000.

Guidance

Kansas City Southern hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 17, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ksu/mediaframe/35992/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $178.59

Company's 52-week low was at $92.86

Price action over last quarter: down 18.41%

Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, the smallest Class I railroad, derives about half of its $2.7 billion revenue on 3,100 miles of track in the Central and Southern United States. Remaining sales are produced by operating concessions on 3,200 miles of rail in Mexico and 47 miles of track adjacent to the Panama Canal. KCS' freight includes industrial and forest products (22% of total revenue), chemicals and petroleum (23%), agriculture and minerals (18%), intermodal (14%), energy (9%), and autos (9%); other revenue stems from switching, demurrage, and the like.