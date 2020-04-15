Market Overview

Bed Bath & Beyond: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 4:33pm
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) decreased 17.32% Wednesday close to $4.44. After the  bell, the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 68.33% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $3,107,000,000 less by 6.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,070,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The company won't provide 2020 guidance at this time.

Details Of The Call

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2zo6o4cm

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.23

52-week low was at $3.43

Price action over last quarter: down 66.99%

Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,520 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 981 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the firm operates 278 Cost Plus stores, 126 Buybuy Baby stores, 81 Christmas Tree Shops and And That Stores (gifts/housewares), 55 Harmon Face Values stores (health/beauty care), three One Kings Lane locations, linens/textile wholesaler Linen Holdings. It recently annouced the divestiture of online retailer Personalizationmall.com, which we expect to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

