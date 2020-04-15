Market Overview

Lakeland Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 4:31pm   Comments
Shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) rose 4.24% Wednesday to close at $17.20. After the bell, the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 162.50% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $28,189,000 rose by 12.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $26,360,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Webcast URL: https://www.lakeland.com/us/investor-relations

Technicals

52-week high: $28.00

52-week low was at $9.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.72%

Company Description

Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for industrial protective clothing market. It offers limited use / disposable protective clothing, chemical protective suits, and firefighting and heat protective apparel. Its customers include integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuaries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories. The company made its sales to more than 40 foreign countries but primarily in China, European Economic Community, Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, Australia and Southeast Asia. It derives the sales primarily from the sale of limited use/disposable protective clothing.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

