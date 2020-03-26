Recap: Viomi Technology Co Q4 Earnings

Shares of Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) rose around 14% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 38.46% over the past year to $0.18.

Revenue of $250,172,000 rose by 79.97% year over year.

Looking Ahead

Viomi Technology expected Q1 net sales about flat on year-over-year basis .

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 09:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xf7pxpqv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.84

Company's 52-week low was at $4.20

Price action over last quarter: down 45.52%

Company Overview

Viomi Technology Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart home products through its platform. Products offered by the company include 21Face smart refrigerator, Viomi dishwasher, Eyebot smart range hood, VioV smart speaker, smart mirror, smart water purification systems, smart kitchen products and other smart products. It generates revenues mainly from the sales of its IoT products, consumable products and from our value-added businesses.