Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Viomi Technology Co Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 8:44am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) rose around 14% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 38.46% over the past year to $0.18.

Revenue of $250,172,000 rose by 79.97% year over year.

Looking Ahead

Viomi Technology expected Q1 net sales about flat on year-over-year basis .

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 09:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xf7pxpqv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.84

Company's 52-week low was at $4.20

Price action over last quarter: down 45.52%

Company Overview

Viomi Technology Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart home products through its platform. Products offered by the company include 21Face smart refrigerator, Viomi dishwasher, Eyebot smart range hood, VioV smart speaker, smart mirror, smart water purification systems, smart kitchen products and other smart products. It generates revenues mainly from the sales of its IoT products, consumable products and from our value-added businesses.

 

Related Articles (VIOT)

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga