Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AmerisourceBergen: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2020 9:36am   Comments
Share:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) were nearly unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share rose 10.00% year over year to $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.67.
  • Revenue of $47,865,000,000 higher by 5.45% year over year, which missed the estimate of $47,960,000,000.

Guidance

  • Q2 EPS expected to be between $7.55 and $7.53, versus the analyst estimate of $7.53.

Conference Call Details

Technicals

  • 52-week high: $94.75
  • 52-week low was at $70.55
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 4.95%

Company Description

AmerisourceBergen Corp is a leading global third-party logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution of specialty, brand-name, and generic pharmaceuticals and related services to acute-care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, physician practices, dialysis clinics, and other healthcare customers. By acquiring smaller companies, management has attained the ability to compound sterile preparations, distribute veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines, transport biopharmaceuticals, and provide inventory and reimbursement consulting services to providers.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings, GDP Data
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2020
14 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2020
9 S&P 500 Stocks That Just Crossed Above Their 200-Day Moving Average
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga