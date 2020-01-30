AmerisourceBergen: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) were nearly unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.00% year over year to $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $47,865,000,000 higher by 5.45% year over year, which missed the estimate of $47,960,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $7.55 and $7.53, versus the analyst estimate of $7.53.

Conference Call Details

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.amerisourcebergen.com%2Fpresentations-and-events%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2150614&sessionid=1&key=DE229DCC562F2E88BF65BF3A8A736BD5®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $94.75

52-week low was at $70.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.95%

Company Description

AmerisourceBergen Corp is a leading global third-party logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution of specialty, brand-name, and generic pharmaceuticals and related services to acute-care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, physician practices, dialysis clinics, and other healthcare customers. By acquiring smaller companies, management has attained the ability to compound sterile preparations, distribute veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines, transport biopharmaceuticals, and provide inventory and reimbursement consulting services to providers.