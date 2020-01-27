Arconic Reports Q4 Earnings Miss

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) reported quarterly earnings of 53 cents per share on Monday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 54 cents by 1.85%. This is a 60.61% increase over earnings of 33 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.401 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.47 billion by 1.99%. This is a 2.04% decrease over sales of $3.472 billion the same period last year.

Arconic sees fiscal year 2020 EPS of $2.22-2.42 versus the $2.37 analyst estimate and sees sales of $13.9 billion-14.2 billion versus the $14.16 billion estimate.

Arconic shares closed Friday's session down 1.42% at $29.11. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.98 and a 52-week low of $16.66.