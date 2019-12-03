Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CN Cuts Earnings Outlook On Strike Hit
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 03, 2019 10:25am   Comments
Share:
CN Cuts Earnings Outlook On Strike Hit

Canadian National (NYSE: CNI) lowered its earnings guidance based on the impact of the recent eight-day rail strike

CN said on Dec. 3 that it expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth in the low-to-mid single range for 2019. In October, the company had projected a high-single-digit growth on the 2018's C$5.50 EPS. (A Canadian dollar equals US$0.75.)

CN estimated that the strike by about 3,200 Teamsters members cost C$0.15 per share. The walkout, which ended on Nov. 26, saw CN's rail network capacity plunge by 90%.

Weekly performance figures, also released on Dec. 3, shows the extent of the strike's impact. Revenue-ton-miles fell by nearly 36% compared to a year earlier. 

Outbound rail volumes plunged in Toronto during the CN strike – as seen on FreightWaves' SONAR platform.

At CN's largest yard, near Toronto, dwell times reached 84.4 hours – compared with 25.3 prior to the strike. Network-wide, performance plummeted to 136 car miles per day – compared to 208 before the strike.

Nevertheless, CEO JJ Ruest said CN's "recovery plan is delivering results."

"While we expect to take some time and we remain dependent on favorable weather, we are pleased by how things are progressing," Ruest said in a statement. "Safety is at the heart of everything we are doing as we bring our Canadian operations back online and we have not experienced any significant setbacks at this point."
CN already had warned of a slower than expected 2019 after it released third-quarter earnings in October, citing lower rail volumes and a slower economy. Prior to the strike, the CN also announced layoffs, citing the slowdown.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: canadian national railway Freight Freightwaves Railroads IndustryEarnings News Global Markets

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CNI)

Maple Leaf Motoring: How the CN strike played on the freight market
The Big Data In SONAR Behind Black Friday, CN Strike, More On FreightWaves Radio
Rail Carloads See False Positive On Wonky Comp
Operations At Canadian National Resume
Canada National Meets US Federal Requirements On All Required Trains 13 Months Ahead Of Deadline
Canadian National And Teamsters Reach Deal To End Strike
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Norfolk Southern Makes Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges