Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GrubHub Plummets On Q3 Sales Miss, Lower Guidance
Jason Shubnell  
October 28, 2019 4:51pm   Comments
Share:
GrubHub Plummets On Q3 Sales Miss, Lower Guidance

GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) shares dropped sharply Monday afternoon after reporting a lower profit in the third quarter.

GrubHub reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate and is down from 45 cents per share in the same quarter last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $322.053 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $330.46 million.

The food delivery service sees fourth-quarter sales between $315 million and $335 million compared to a $387.31 million estimate.

See Also: Despite Lackluster Quarter, Sell-Side Says Domino's Will Eventually Beat Back New Third-Party Delivery Competition

"Last year, in the fourth quarter, we made opportunistic investments to expand delivery market coverage, increase new diner advertising and accelerate our enterprise brand sales efforts," said Adam DeWitt, Grubhub President and CFO. "Through the third quarter of 2019, we believe all three of these initiatives had a positive impact on our business and long-term shareholder value."

GrubHub's stock traded lower by 21% to $46.05 per share in Monday's after-hours session.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRUB)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Despite Lackluster Quarter, Sell-Side Says Domino's Will Eventually Beat Back New Third-Party Delivery Competition
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More
DA Davidson: Buy GrubHub On Weakness After Chanos Shorts Stock
Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

What The Truck?!: Price Fixing 3PLs, Prologis Billion-Dollar Buy, Arms Ring Busting Librarians, And Amazon Takes Manhattan